Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) & AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) Critical Analysis

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) and AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alico and AMAYA Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alico 0 0 1 0 3.00 AMAYA Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alico presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.28%. Given Alico’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alico is more favorable than AMAYA Global.

Volatility & Risk

Alico has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMAYA Global has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alico and AMAYA Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alico $92.51 million 2.51 $23.66 million ($0.24) -128.92 AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than AMAYA Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.8% of Alico shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Alico shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alico and AMAYA Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico 25.58% -0.87% -0.41% AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alico beats AMAYA Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alico

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. The Land Management and Other Operations segment owns and manages land in Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties; and leasing of land for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities. As of September 30, 2020, it owned 99,760 acres of land located in eight counties in Florida, which include the Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

About AMAYA Global

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in planting, preserving, packaging, and marketing navel oranges for distribution and sale in the People's Republic of China. The company has planted 1,077,098 orange trees in orchards with approximately 5,152 acres of land in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province. It sells its products to wholesale, retail, and institutional customers through distributors under the General Red brand. The company was formerly known as General Agriculture Corporation and changed its name to AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. in February 2020. AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

