Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Align Technology by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Align Technology by 9.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 34,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Align Technology by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Align Technology by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Align Technology by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $11,008,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,557,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,364 shares of company stock worth $22,695,394. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $534.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $535.72 and its 200-day moving average is $399.65. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $579.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.00.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

