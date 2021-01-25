Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Richard Fortin Purchases 25,000 Shares

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Richard Fortin bought 25,000 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.67 per share, with a total value of C$941,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 631,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,778,566.40.

Shares of ATD.A stock opened at C$38.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10. The stock has a market cap of C$42.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.58. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 12 month low of C$30.57 and a 12 month high of C$47.57.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

