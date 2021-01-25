Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 318.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $58,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,660.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $68,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,218.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $267,869. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $36.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $745.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

ABTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

