Alliance Global Partners Raises Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Price Target to $7.50

Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) had its target price increased by Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enthusiast Gaming has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.33.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.