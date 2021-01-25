Alliance Global Partners Raises Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Price Target to C$24.00

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) had its price target boosted by Alliance Global Partners from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of VFF traded down C$0.23 on Monday, reaching C$15.71. 364,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,878. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -334.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.41. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.01 and a 52-week high of C$19.00.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$57.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.55 million. Analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 818,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,869,685.50. Also, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$1,723,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,259,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$124,077,688.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,784.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

