Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Decreased by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,848.00.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $5.46 on Monday, reaching $1,898.02. 32,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,848. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,932.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,762.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,624.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

