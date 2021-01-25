Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s 5th Largest Position

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.2% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,892.56 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,932.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,762.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1,624.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.72.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

