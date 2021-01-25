Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 5.2% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,892.56 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,762.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1,624.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,831.72.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

