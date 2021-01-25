Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 20.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 64.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 64.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 310,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $455,482,000 after buying an additional 121,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,831.72.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,892.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,762.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,624.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,932.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

