Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AMADY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS:AMADY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.62. 75,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,336. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $86.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $489.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

