Amarillo National Bank Boosts Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,480 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,719 shares of the airline’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,602,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the airline’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,312 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 53,604 shares during the period. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,016,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.62. 13,249,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,970,186. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

