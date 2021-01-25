Amarillo National Bank Has $16.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Amarillo National Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 284.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,224 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555,694 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,465 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,447 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 304.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 974,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,331,000 after acquiring an additional 733,336 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.15. 2,266,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,792. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average of $62.15. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $66.48.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

