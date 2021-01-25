Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Optimum Investment Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,292.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,179.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,174.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,661.64.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

