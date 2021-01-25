Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the period. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $6,331,054,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,661.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,292.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,179.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,174.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

