Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,703 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.2% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,292.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,179.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,174.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,661.64.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.