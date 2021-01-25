Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $120,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,182,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,060,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 12,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $41,314,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 target price (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,661.64.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,292.23 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,179.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3,174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

