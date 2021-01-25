Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will post sales of $262.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $237.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $278.90 million. Ameresco reported sales of $306.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $980.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $955.60 million to $996.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.86 million.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

In related news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 15,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $907,843.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,164,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $310,226.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,896,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,676,343.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 890,897 shares of company stock worth $45,806,048 in the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,244,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,235,000. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,845,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 160,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 255,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRC stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.58. 463,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,288. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.46.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

