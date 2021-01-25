American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,717 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.6% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP stock traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.15. 5,152,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.46.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

