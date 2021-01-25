Ampleforth (AMPL) Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $227.38 million and $34.06 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00003402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00070251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.82 or 0.00731863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00046955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.82 or 0.04181233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017198 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 336,295,881 coins and its circulating supply is 197,400,544 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

