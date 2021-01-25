Analysts Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. CRA International also reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $121.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CRAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of CRAI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.44. 22,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,718. CRA International has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $61.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $462.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the third quarter worth $1,234,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 523.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 197,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

