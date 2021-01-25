Analysts Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to Post -$3.38 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will report ($3.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.54). Hawaiian posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 441.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($11.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.83) to ($11.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.19) to ($2.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%.

HA has been the topic of several analyst reports. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen cut Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

HA stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $954.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. Hawaiian has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $30.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hawaiian by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Hawaiian by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 48,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.