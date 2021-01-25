Analysts Anticipate HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Million

Brokerages expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) to post sales of $2.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.29 million and the highest is $2.50 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted sales of $4.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year sales of $8.47 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.34 million, with estimates ranging from $16.27 million to $16.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $802,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 53,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NASDAQ:HTGM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,787. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.63. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

