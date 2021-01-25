Analysts Anticipate Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.29. Skyline Champion posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $322.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $291,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $37.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

