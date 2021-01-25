Analysts Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Post Earnings of $4.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.94. United Rentals reported earnings of $5.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year earnings of $16.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.28 to $17.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.84 to $19.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.96 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.11.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in United Rentals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in United Rentals by 404.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:URI opened at $258.59 on Friday. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $267.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.41.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

