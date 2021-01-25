Analysts Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Announce $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.37. Verisk Analytics reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.63. 27,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,543. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

