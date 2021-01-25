Analysts Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $553.62 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will report $553.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $559.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $548.60 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $523.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Financial downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Shares of AJRD remained flat at $$52.51 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,793. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $57.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.3% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 677,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after acquiring an additional 51,740 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 103.5% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 634,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 322,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 295,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 355,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

