Analysts Expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Will Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post $2.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74. AutoNation posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AutoNation.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $7,588,229.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,288 shares of company stock valued at $10,907,059. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,358,000 after buying an additional 390,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AutoNation by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,548,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,985,000 after buying an additional 19,773 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AutoNation by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,646,000 after buying an additional 238,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AutoNation by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after buying an additional 122,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after buying an additional 119,577 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AN traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.35. 16,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,621. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.61. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

