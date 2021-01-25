Analysts Expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $783,842.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at $27,416,241.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,488 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,345. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $34,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $85.92. 92,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,771. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.62.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

