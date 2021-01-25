Analysts Expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Brokerages predict that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will report $2.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.44 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $9.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $9.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,602,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,150,000 after acquiring an additional 626,759 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,594,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,856,000 after acquiring an additional 590,024 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,517,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,186,000 after acquiring an additional 312,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 476,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,972,000 after acquiring an additional 292,172 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after acquiring an additional 243,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.77. The company had a trading volume of 47,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,279. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

