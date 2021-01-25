Analysts Expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) to Announce -$1.42 EPS

Brokerages predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) will announce earnings per share of ($1.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.62). Marathon Petroleum posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 191%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($3.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($3.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

Shares of MPC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 223,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,905,581. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,108,000 after buying an additional 790,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,081,000 after buying an additional 132,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625,986 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

