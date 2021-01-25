Analysts Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.19 Million

Analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to post $91.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.70 million to $96.88 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $60.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $330.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.30 million to $336.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $315.73 million, with estimates ranging from $293.69 million to $341.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $103.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.35 million.

MBIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

MBIN traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.17. 59,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $867.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. AJO LP grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1,233.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 60,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 55,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 393.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 25,186 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 45.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

