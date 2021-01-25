Analysts Expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.34. PCB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $12.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $191.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.92.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,874.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 32,089 shares of company stock worth $333,621. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

