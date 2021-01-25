Analysts Expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. Resources Connection posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.32 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $16.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

