Analysts Expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will announce $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Standex International reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.43 million. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SXI. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Standex International from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,376 shares of company stock valued at $818,947. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Standex International in the first quarter worth about $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 193.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SXI stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.00. The company had a trading volume of 89,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,099. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.70. Standex International has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $87.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

