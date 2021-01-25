Analysts Expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. The Lovesac posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Lovesac.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

LOVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Lovesac from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

The Lovesac stock traded up $3.24 on Wednesday, hitting $59.44. 6,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,714. The firm has a market cap of $872.76 million, a P/E ratio of -432.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60. The Lovesac has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $56.39.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,342 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $167,166.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $12,707,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 859,197 shares of company stock valued at $36,598,021 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,971,000. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.