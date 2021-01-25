Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amadeus IT Group, S.A.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amadeus IT Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Serafini now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amadeus IT Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMADY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lowered Amadeus IT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AMADY opened at $67.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.16 and a beta of 1.47. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $86.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.26.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

