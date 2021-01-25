Analysts Offer Predictions for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.84 per share for the year.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $49.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.66. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 69,712 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth $991,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 81.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 100,556 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 75.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.