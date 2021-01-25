Analysts Set Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Target Price at $13.92

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

CADE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

CADE stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.83. The company had a trading volume of 27,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,685. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

