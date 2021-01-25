Analysts Set Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) PT at $56.50

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDPYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CDPYF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.06. 1,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $45.62.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.