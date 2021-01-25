Analysts Set Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) PT at $159.40

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Santander raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,591,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,414,000 after purchasing an additional 335,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 68.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 693,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,661,000 after purchasing an additional 281,278 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 47.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,688,000 after purchasing an additional 189,916 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 20.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 437,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 73,450 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter valued at about $6,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAP traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.87. 5,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $219.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.74.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.78). Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $929.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

