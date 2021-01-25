Analysts Set Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Target Price at $20.38

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAC. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. G.Research downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Gabelli lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,967. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.89 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter worth $240,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth $242,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter worth $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.