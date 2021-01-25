Analysts Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Target Price at $78.07

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Argus boosted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Hologic stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,640. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $81.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Hologic by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,408,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

