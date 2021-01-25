Analysts Set Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Price Target at C$14.40

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPL shares. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron acquired 27,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,296.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$355,468.62.

TSE IPL traded up C$0.07 on Monday, hitting C$13.36. 957,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,811. The company has a market cap of C$5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 19.31. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.35 and a 12 month high of C$22.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$504.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.7682553 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.09%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

