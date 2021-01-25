Analysts Set Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) PT at $21.00

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 763.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFC opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.