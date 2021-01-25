Analysts Set PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) PT at $17.08

Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PQG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

NYSE PQG opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. PQ Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. PQ Group’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in PQ Group by 64.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PQ Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in PQ Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PQ Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

