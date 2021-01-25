Analysts Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target at $112.00

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRBZF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $81.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.79.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

