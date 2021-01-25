Analysts Set Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) PT at $41.22

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. 140166 cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,215,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 461,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX stock traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 22,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,629. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

