Analysts Set Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target at $290.27

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $290.13.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:SNOW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $285.65. The company had a trading volume of 119,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,675. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.92) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $1,515,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $14,101,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $1,242,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

