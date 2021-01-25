Analyzing Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 18.43% 16.92% 7.73% American Electric Power 12.82% 10.19% 2.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and American Electric Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.95 billion 0.92 $504.25 million N/A N/A American Electric Power $15.56 billion 2.62 $1.92 billion $4.24 19.36

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and American Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 1 0 0 2.00 American Electric Power 1 3 11 0 2.67

American Electric Power has a consensus price target of $94.13, suggesting a potential upside of 14.68%. Given American Electric Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.0% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Electric Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. American Electric Power pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric, as well as solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 4,004 railcars, 468 barges, 8 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

